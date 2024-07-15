63rd Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress & 4th Innovation Days — September 11-13, 2024, Dornbirn, Austria

VIENNA, Austria — July 15, 2024 — The 63rd Dornbirn GFC 2024 is characterized by the energy transition and presents innovative solutions for the textile industry. The presentations on the main topic “Energy Solutions” during the three-day congress will start with a plenary lecture on the opening day.

The energy transition: a burden to industry or a chance for energy innovations?

Rudolf Zauner, VERBUND AG expert for renewable energies, will start the opening day of the Dornbirn GFC with a plenary lecture on this question. With further decarbonization, the transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources, energy innovations and sector coupling for further and systemic solutions are moving into focus. Rudolf Zauner presents innovative energy solutions from Verbund AG and discusses what can be achieved when the worlds of industry, energy suppliers and start-ups meet and how the competitiveness of industry can be maintained.

Franz Zöchbauer, Verbund AG said about the participation at the Dornbirn GFC: “As a leading company in energy technology, we recognize the importance of innovation and sustainability in the global textile industry. By supporting this conference, we are investing in the future of fiber innovation, which aligns with our own ambitions to drive ecologically sustainable and energy-efficient solutions.”

Energy Solutions: These innovations represent a significant step towards a sustainable future.

On Friday, September 13, the topic of energy solutions will be explored in depth in a block of lectures in Hall C in collaboration with Institute for Textile Technology of RWTH Aachen University (ITA) and there industrial partners. This session highlights the intersection of nature, technology, and sustainability. Prof. Thomas Gries, director of ITA, said: “These innovations represent a significant step towards a sustainable future. By integrating natural principles and advanced technologies, we can address some of the most pressing energy challenges of our time.” Details of the presentations are listed in the main program: www.dornbirn-gfc.com

The European policy and regulatory landscape for the textile industry has been fundamentally changing!

The Dornbirn GFC also offers the visitors the latest information on the EU’s plans for new regulations and provisions for the fiber industry. Cornelia Mohor, from the European Commission, will provide information on this topic as a plenary speaker at the Dornbirn GFC on Wednesday, September 11: ”A package of EU policies and upcoming regulations are redefining how textile products are made, sold and consumed in the EU. A review has been launched of the EU Textiles Labelling Regulation. Textile fibers and fiber innovations are an important topic of this planned review“.

Update about Dornbirn GFC 2024:

Visitors will have the opportunity to attend 125 specialist presentations over the three days of the congress. In 2024, the classification of the presentations was revised so that even more specialist areas in the field of fiber innovations are now covered: Biopoymers, Biomaterials, High Performance, New Technologies, Natural Fibers, Surface Treatment, Raw Materials, Nonwovens and Circular Economy and Recycling.

The support of new sponsors offers the Dornbirn GFC further opportunities to expand the offer for visitors and to maintain the international platform for the future. Thanks go to the following companies: Verbund AG, Vienna (AUT), Heraeus Precious Metals GmbH & Co. KG, Hanau (GER) and MP Corpo- rate Finance GbmH, Vienna (AUT). Matthias W. Gluth: “The current booking situation shows us that the interest of visitors in the Dornbirn GFC remains unbroken. We highly appreciate this, especially in light of the current challenging economic situation. A special thanks goes to all the speakers who, through their expertise and high standards, form the foundation of a professionally outstanding congress.”

Combined ticket:

Dornbirn GFC, live in person in Dornbirn, from September 11 – 13, 2024

Dornbirn GFC online on demand from September 16 – 30, 2024 (Presentations as videos and the presentations for download as pfd files)

Information + Programme: www.dornbirn-gfc.com

Posted: July 15, 2024

Source: Austrian Fibers Institute