Lenzing Again Honoured With The Vienna Stock Exchange Sustainability Award

Lenzing, Austria — June 5, 2024 — Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, a supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, once again received the most important Austrian sustainability award for top listed companies, the Vienna Stock Exchange VÖNIX Sustainability Award, yesterday evening. Lenzing takes the first place in the ‘Industrials’ category. The prestigious award honours those companies that stand out on the capital market with their outstanding sustainability performance. According to the VBV (Austrian Sustainability Index), which is the sustainability benchmark of the Austrian stock market, the Lenzing Group achieved the best score in its category.

“I am very pleased to accept the VÖNIX Sustainability Award on behalf of the Lenzing Group. This award shows once again that Lenzing is working tirelessly to make the industries in which it operates even more sustainable and to drive forward the transformation of the textile business model from a linear to a circular economy model. For this transformation, further efforts by the entire industry are necessary,” says Christian Skilich, member of the Lenzing Group’s Management Board.

Other recognised environmental organisations and rating agencies have also already testified to Lenzing’s efforts in the area of sustainability and the transformation to a circular economy: For the third year in a row, Lenzing received a place on the annual ‘A list’ in all categories of the global non-profit environmental organisation CDP. This makes Lenzing one of only ten companies worldwide to receive a triple ‘A’ – out of over 21,000 companies assessed. Lenzing was also once again awarded platinum status in the EcoVadis CSR rating. This puts Lenzing in the top one per cent of companies rated by EcoVadis worldwide. MSCI awarded Lenzing an ‘AA’ rating for the third time in a row, placing the company among the top eight per cent of rated companies in its peer group.

You can find out more about the sustainability targets, progress and other prestigious awards for the Lenzing Group’s sustainable products and services in the Annual and Sustainability Report 2023 at https://reports.lenzing.com/annual-and-sustainability-report/2023/.

Posted: June 5, 2024

Source: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft