Indorama Ventures Achieves ‘AA’ Rating From MSCI For Its ESG Journey

BANGKOK — May 9, 2024 — Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, a global sustainable chemical company, announced that MSCI awarded the company an upgraded ‘AA’ from ‘A’ rating, ranking it in the ‘Leader’ category for its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance towards achieving its ongoing sustainability goals and commitments.

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), a leading provider of research-driven indices and analytics, ranked Indorama Ventures among the top 12% of 57 global companies in the commodity chemicals sector. This upgraded rating illustrates Indorama Ventures’ performance to exceed industry peers while minimizing its environmental footprint.

Yash Lohia, Chairman of the ESG Council at Indorama Ventures, said: “We are immensely proud of our upgrade to an ‘AA’ MSCI ESG rating, which not only highlights our dedication to sustainable operational excellence but also aligns with our purpose of reimagining chemistry together to create a better world. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, ethical governance, and social responsibility.”

The MSCI ESG Ratings play a pivotal role in guiding investor decisions and offer insights into how well companies address key long-term ESG risks and opportunities compared to their industry peers. These ratings range from AAA (highest) to CCC (lowest), providing a transparent, data-driven benchmark that helps guide investment decisions based on sustainability criteria.

Posted: May 9, 2024

Source: Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL)