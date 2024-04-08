Universal Fibers® Revolutionizes Interior Design With Their High Bulk | Low Weight Fiber Innovation

BRISTOL, Virginia — April 8, 2024 — Innovation has always been at the heart of Universal Fibers® operations, driving the company to continually push boundaries in the realm of interior design solutions. With over 50 years of expertise, Universal Fibers® proudly highlights a breakthrough in fiber technology: High Bulk | Low Weight, a game-changing innovation poised to redefine the industry landscape.

Years of meticulous research and development have culminated in High Bulk | Low Weight, a proprietary finishing capability that merges technical prowess with cutting-edge technology. This innovation introduces a highly bulked fiber with voluminous coverage at significantly lower weights than the industry average, setting a new standard for luxurious texture and aesthetic appeal.

“Our commitment to innovation drives us to rethink what’s conventional and develop solutions that not only enhance design possibilities, but that also offer tangible benefits to our customers and to the environment itself,” said Steve Barrett, Director of Global Product Development at Universal Fibers.

Beyond its striking visual appeal, High Bulk | Low Weight technology presents a multitude of advantages. By requiring approximately 20% less fiber per square meter, it delivers substantial cost savings and reduces environmental impact. Furthermore, its lower energy consumption during production translates to decreased CO2 emissions, aligning with sustainability goals. “Reduced fiber content can also translate to easier maintenance and faster cleaning, providing long-term conveniences for end-users,” said Barrett.

As Universal Fibers® continues to pioneer innovation in the interior design industry, High Bulk | Low Weight technology stands as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

Posted: April 8, 2024

Source: Universal Fibers, Inc.