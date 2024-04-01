Ascend, Polysource Enter Into North American Distribution Agreement

HOUSTON — April 1, 2024 — Ascend Performance Materials and PolySource, a producer of engineered plastic resin solutions, have entered into a North American distribution agreement that provides Ascend’s full portfolio of engineered nylons to PolySource’s broad customer base.

PolySource now offers Ascend’s Vydyne®, Starflam®, HiDura® and ReDefyne™ polyamide product lines designed for use in automotive, electrical and electronic, healthcare and consumer and industrial applications.

“Like us, PolySource is focused on delivering value to their customers by offering both materials and technical expertise,” said Kathy Marker, Ascend’s senior sales director for the Americas. “We are excited to be working with the PolySource team to bring our portfolio of solutions to meet their customers’ technical challenges.”

For more than 25 years, PolySource has built a portfolio of resins and engineered materials to help meet their customers’ needs. Ascend, the world’s largest fully integrated producer of PA66, has broadened its portfolio with long-chain polyamides, mechanically recycled polyamide 6 and 66, and an extensive suite of flame-retardant polyamides.

“We find tremendous value in the strategic fit between Ascend and PolySource,” said Damien Couch, chief development officer at PolySource. “We believe the combination of Ascend’s world-class product portfolio, as well as our mutual strong support teams and cultural alignment, will be a great match. PolySource believes this collaboration and partnership complements our application development focus with a consultative approach to the customer.”

Posted: April 1, 2024

Source: Ascend Performance Materials