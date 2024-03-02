UNIFI®, Makers Of REPREVE®, Commits To Transforming The Equivalent Of 1.5 Billion T-Shirts Worth Of Textile And Yarn Waste By FY2030 In New Sustainability Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February 28, 2024 — UNIFI, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “UNIFI”), makers of REPREVE and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today released its Sustainability Snapshot for FY2023. The Snapshot shares impactful updates on UNIFI’s innovative sustainability mission, waste reduction achievements, and future goals. With its release, UNIFI debuted its pioneering T-shirt equivalent metric and set an ambitious textile-to-textile recycling target to transform the equivalent of 1.5 billion T-shirts worth of textile and yarn waste into new products by FY2030.

“Our fourth annual sustainability publication showcases UNIFI’s continuous progress and ongoing commitment to setting and exceeding new sustainability goals,” said Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of Unifi, Inc. “In 2023, we made significant strides in recycling volume, waste reduction, and strategy refinement. We look forward to building upon our goal of making waste useful at UNIFI.”

UNIFI’s FY2023 Sustainability Snapshot highlights include:

Committed to transforming the equivalent of 1.5 billion T-shirts worth of textile and yarn waste by FY2030, effectively doubling the Company’s achievement of 750 million T-shirt equivalents through FY2023

Set goal of 30% reduction in Scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by FY2030**

Pledged to achieve zero non-compliant water discharges annually according to local, state, and national regulations or permitting

Reiterated the commitment to divert 50 billion landfill-bound plastic bottles by December 2025 and announced reaching a milestone of 38 billion bottles in FY2023

Reaffirmed its commitment to REPREVE Fiber comprising a significant portion of FY2025 revenue and shared 30% FY2023 revenue progress metric

Reduced landfill waste by 93% in the past year at its Central American production site

Reduced landfill waste by 55% in the past year at its Brazilian production site

UNIFI’s FY2023 Sustainability Snapshot builds upon the disclosures shared in FY2022 and underscores the Company’s commitment to transparency. The Snapshot has been guided by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks.

More information on UNIFI’s commitment to sustainable business practices and progress can be found in the full snapshot. https://investor.unifi.com/static-files/ac4d87dc-5d38-4322-a23e-059f14e07b3e

Posted: March 2, 2024

Source: UNIFI, Inc.