Stein Fibers, Fiberpartner Announce Cooperation

Stein Fibers, Albany, N.Y., has signed an agreement with Denmark-based Fiberpartner ApS for the distribution of environmentally-friendly fiber solutions.

“We are pleased about this collaboration with Fiberpartner ApS in promoting our supply chain solutions in conjunction with their innovative fiber solutions,”said Jaren Edwards, president at Stein Fibers.“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge fiber materials with a lower footprint to our customers. We believe that these innovative fibers will play a vital role in reducing the environmental impact of the industries we serve.”

March/April 2024