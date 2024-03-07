Orion S.A. Maintains Gold Sustainability Rating By Ecovadis

HOUSTON — March 7, 2024 — Orion S.A., a global specialty chemicals company, announced today it has maintained a Gold medal rating from EcoVadis and ranks among the top 2% of the companies assessed by the organization in a wide range of sustainability areas.

Orion improved its score from the previous year, moving up from 77% to 78% by making significant gains in the areas of sustainable procurement and ethics, according to EcoVadis, one of the world’s largest providers of business sustainability ratings.

“The annual progress Orion is making in the EcoVadis assessments is just another example of how committed we are to being a trusted partner for all our stakeholders and becoming an even more sustainable company,” Orion CEO Corning Painter said.

Over the past year, Orion has achieved several sustainability milestones.

The most notable achievements include the completion of a series of four projects, with a total cost of more than $300 million, that involved installing technology that is substantially reducing emissions at Orion’s U.S. plants.

The company also continues to be a leader in developing circular products and recently received €6.4 million in fundingfrom the German government and European Union to further develop technology to improve the production of carbon black using circular feedstocks.

Posted: March 7, 2024

Source: Orion S.A.