Kraig Labs Creates Spider Silk, Pima Cotton Blend Yarn

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc.(Kraig Labs), Ann Arbor, Mich., has developed a yarn featuring its recombinant spider silk fiber blended with Pima cotton. The yarn is targeted at luxury dress wear and apparel markets to expand the technical applications for its spider silk materials. The company also is developing other blends that are suitable for formalwear segments.

“This is just the first of many new materials we have planned that incorporate our revolutionary spider silk,”said CEO and Founder Kim Thompson.“It seemed only fitting that our first composite yarns be blended with Pima cotton, a luxurious natural fiber that compliments the natural elegance of our recombinant spider silk. With our spring production trials quickly approaching, identifying these first end markets and applications for commercial volumes of silk is a key focus of our team.”

March/April 2024