Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces New Premium Spider Silk And Pima Cotton Composite Yarn  

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Feb. 20, 2024 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc. (Kraig Labs), announces the creation of its first premium yarn combining its recombinant spider silk with Pima cotton. This new yarn exemplifies the company’s business model at work, capturing additional value-added vertical integration in the textile and garment markets.

This yarn was designed to blend the finest quality cotton with our remarkable spider silk to create a 100-percent natural fiber composite yarn for use in fabrics and finished garments. It was manufactured in collaboration with one of the world’s leading spinners of high-quality cotton yarns and fabrics.

Working with its textile consultant, Jeff Dorton, the company investigated several potential spinners before making a final selection. The decision was ultimately driven by the technical capabilities and production capacity of the spinner.

“This is just the first of many new materials we have planned that incorporate our revolutionary spider silk,” said CEO and Founder Kim Thompson. “It seemed only fitting that our first composite yarns be blended with Pima cotton, a luxurious natural fiber that compliments the natural elegance of our recombinant spider silk. With our spring production trials quickly approaching, identifying these first end markets and applications for commercial volumes of silk is a key focus of our team.”

The company developed its first cotton-spider silk blend to target markets such as luxury dress wear and apparel. Kraig Labs is working to establish additional spider silk and natural fiber blends to address additional subsegments in formal wear. While these blends are targeted for luxury and fashion wear, the company remains focused on its development of technical applications for its spider silk materials in defensive textiles, composites, and performance apparel.

Posted February 20, 2024

Source: Kraig Labs