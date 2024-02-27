Keynote Speaker Michael Heinz Announced For The National Plastics Expo — NPE2024

WASHINGTON — February 27, 2024 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced the participation of Michael Heinz, chairman and CEO of BASF Corp., as one of two keynote speakers for NPE2024. Heinz will address topics including challenges facing the industry, the importance of collaboration along the value chain, and the future of sustainability during his keynote session, “Our Plastics Journey: The Road to a Sustainable Future.”

“We are thrilled to have Michael give NPE’s keynote address,” said PLASTICS President and CEO Matt Seaholm. “Michael is an important voice and can speak to the critical issues facing our industry. I have no doubt he will inspire attendees to make our industry stronger and more sustainable for present and future generations.”

Heinz’s participation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, at 8 a.m. in the Chapin Theater at the Orange County Convention Center. NPE2024 takes place May 6-10, 2024, and will feature more than 100 educational sessions, and more than 100 speakers, both on and off the show floor, representing the global plastics industry.

“I am honored to be part of the largest plastics industry trade show in the Americas. As an industry, driving innovation toward a more sustainable future is our imperative. I am excited to share my thoughts on what is needed to make this journey a successful one and exchange with many of you at NPE,” Heinz stated.

Heinz assumed the role of chairman and CEO of BASF Corp. in 2021, leading all activities of the North American affiliate of Germany-based BASF SE, one of the leading chemical companies worldwide. BASF is a leading provider of raw materials, additives, and polymers crucial for the production and enhancement of various plastic products. With its extensive portfolio and commitment to innovation, BASF plays a pivotal role in driving forward advancements in plastics technology and sustainability within the industry.

Heinz has been a member of the BASF SE Board of Executive Directors since 2011. In this role, he is responsible for the divisions Agricultural Solutions, Nutrition & Health, Care Chemicals, Region North America and Region South America. Heinz has been with BASF for four decades and has spent more than ten years in various leadership positions in the United States. Earlier in his career, he oversaw BASF’s activities in Ecuador and Mexico. Born in Mannheim, Germany, Heinz studied Business Administration at the College of Applied Sciences in Ludwigshafen, Germany and graduated there in 1987. He received his Master of Business Administration degree from Duke University, NC in 2000.

