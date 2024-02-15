Fiberpartner ApS and Stein Fibers, LLC Announce Strategic Cooperation for Distribution of Innovative Less Harmfull Fibers

VEJLE, Denmark — February 15, 2024 — Fiberpartner ApS, a global supplier of responsible and innovative fiber solutions, is entering a strategic partnership with Stein Fibers, LLC, a renowned distributor of special fibers and materials. This partnership is designed to make new and innovative fiber solutions widely available and accessible, contributing to a more responsible future. The goal is to support the transition towards a non-petroleum-based development of fibers and work towards an environmentally friendly tomorrow.

Fiberpartner ApS and Stein Fibers, LLC have entered this partnership to ensure a more widespread distribution of the innovative fiber solutions across various industries in the USA. This collaboration will provide manufacturers and brands with easier access to responsible fiber solutions, enabling them to meet their sustainability goals and reduce their environmental impact.

The collaboration offers several advantages, such as:

Enhanced Availability: We’re increasing availability for fiber solutions, providing customers with easier access to these responsible materials for seamless integration into their products – this is gained through Stein Fibers’ leading distribution network across the USA. Sustainable collaboration: Fiberpartner ApS and Stein Fibers, LLC share a commitment to driving innovation in sustainability. Through this partnership, their collective efforts will be strengthened, promoting the delivery of environmentally friendly solutions to the market. Expertise and Assistance: Customers will gain valuable insights and support from both companies, guaranteeing a seamless transition to these more sustainable fiber alternatives.

“We are excited about our partnership with Stein Fibers, LLC,” says Thomas Wittrup, CEO of Fiberpartner ApS. “Together, we are better equipped to meet the growing demand for better and less harmful fiber solutions. We are committed to making our solutions more readily available to businesses worldwide. Stein Fibers is a market leader in the distribution of textile fibers for the fiberfill, nonwovens, and spinning industries. Together we can provide our global customers world class supply chain solutions.”

“We are pleased about this collaboration with Fiberpartner ApS in promoting our supply chain solutions in conjunction with their innovative fiber solutions,” says Jaren Edwards, President at Stein Fibers, LLC. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge fiber materials with a lower footprint to our customers. We believe that these innovative fibers will play a vital role in reducing the environmental impact of the industries we serve.”

Posted: February 15, 2024

Source: Fiberpartner ApS