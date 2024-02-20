Ascend To Increase Prices On Nylon Polymers, Compounds And Monomers

HOUSTON — February 20, 2024 — Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced global price increases on its polyamide polymers, compounds and monomers, where contracts allow, as follows:
|Material
|Price Increase
|Neat PA66 polymer
|$0.30/kg
|€0.28/kg
|PA6 and PA66 compounds
|$0.30/kg
|€0.28/kg
|Hexamethylene diamine
|$0.30/kg
|€0.28/kg
These price increases will take effect Mar. 1, 2024. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information.
Posted: February 20, 2024
Source: Ascend Performance Materials