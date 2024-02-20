Ascend To Increase Prices On Nylon Polymers, Compounds And Monomers

HOUSTON — February 20, 2024 — Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced global price increases on its polyamide polymers, compounds and monomers, where contracts allow, as follows:

Material Price Increase Neat PA66 polymer $0.30/kg €0.28/kg PA6 and PA66 compounds $0.30/kg €0.28/kg Hexamethylene diamine $0.30/kg €0.28/kg

These price increases will take effect Mar. 1, 2024. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information.

Source: Ascend Performance Materials