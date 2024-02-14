Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Announces Retirement Of Todd Glogovsky, President And Chief Operating Officer, And Welcomes Phani Nagaraj As Successor

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. — February 14, 2024 — Asahi Kasei Plastics North America (APNA) is pleased to announce that Todd Glogovsky, President and Chief Operating Officer, will retire after a distinguished career in the plastics industry on April 1, 2024. Todd will continue to provide guidance and support to ensure a smooth transition for the organization until March 31, 2025.

Phani Nagaraj, Vice President of Commercial Sales, will succeed Todd Glogovsky as President. Phani’s extensive background in P&L management, product management, marketing, technology, and sales at LANXESS and Dyantect Manufacturing Inc., as well as his successful tenure as Vice President at Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas, uniquely positions him to lead APNA into a new chapter.

“Phani Nagaraj’s leadership with the Asaclean group has been marked by a strong track record of year-over-year profitability,” states Glogovsky. “His strategic vision and dedication have consistently driven growth and innovation within the organization, which paved his career path.”

Phani Nagaraj shared his vision for the role, emphasizing his commitment to consolidating engineering plastics, 3D printing filaments, and purging compounds under one roof. This diversified portfolio comes after the merger between Asahi Kasei Plastics North America and Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas in April of 2023 and the announcement of selling 3D printing filaments in November of 2023.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead a company that makes such a large impact in the plastics community,” states Nagaraj. “We aim to continue streamlining our operations, being customer centric, introducing innovative technology, and ensuring our position as a leader in the industry. There are many exciting activities to come.”

APNA extends its gratitude to Todd Glogovsky for his exceptional leadership and welcomes Phani Nagaraj as the new President, ushering in a promising future for the company.

Posted: February 14, 2024

Source: Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. (“APNA”)