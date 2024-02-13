Ambercycle’s Circular Polyester On Par With Virgin Materials, Sets New Standard For Recycled Textiles

LOS ANGELES — February 13, 2024 — cycora®, a new regenerated material, meets the spinnability standards of virgin materials and outperforms other recycled materials, according to the European Center for Innovative Textiles (CETI), a leading research center equipped with advanced melt spinning technology. The independent assessment underscores cycora material’s potential to transform fashion by offering a circular alternative that does not compromise on product integrity and excellence.

Introduced in 2021 by Ambercycle, a trailblazer in material science, cycora uses end-of-life textiles as feedstock for new high-performance circular polyester. Unlike conventional recycled materials that often face limitations in quality and application, cycora polyester maintains consistent quality without compromising on performance. This enables the creation of enduring products whose longevity reduces waste and extends the environmental benefits of Ambercycle’s breakthrough material.

As global demand for sustainable materials continues to rise, top-tier fashion brands have implemented cycora yarns into their products validating its status as an emerging frontrunner in circular materials, further backed by CETI’s recent assessment.

“We were pleased to collaborate with Ambercycle in support of our mission to promote and accelerate innovation and sustainability in the textile industry,” said Manisha Mariva, Recycling and Circular Economy manager of CETI. “Our comprehensive testing showed that cycora® material performed as well as a virgin alternative in a battery of processes and stands out from other recycled textiles for its performance and versatility. cycora material is a noteworthy contributor to the industry and is establishing a new standard for recycled materials.”

cycora material’s environmental benefits and high-performance standards reflect Ambercycle’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and mission to build true circularity in fashion.

“We believe that sustainability should never come at the cost of quality. The recognition from CETI reaffirms our mission to redefine industry norms and prove that excellence and environmental responsibility can coexist seamlessly,” said Shay Sethi, CEO of Ambercycle.

Ambercycle invites industry leaders and partners to explore the possibilities of cycora and join them in shaping a more sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.

Posted: February 13, 2024

Source: Ambercycle