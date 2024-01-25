Sun Chemical Pigments Obtain ECO PASSPORT By OekoTex® Certification

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — January 25, 2024 — Sun Chemical has completed the ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX® certification for a selected range of pigments, achieving ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) Level 3 accreditation, the highest level possible by the ZDHC Foundation, an organization committed to safeguarding the planet by ensuring hazardous chemicals are phased out in the textile/apparel value chains.

The ECO PASSPORT certification tests textile and leather chemicals for harmful substances and evaluates the ecological integrity of the chemical manufacturer. The process includes a CAS number screening, an analytical laboratory text, a self-assessment and an on-site visit.

“Sun Chemical is the first pigment manufacturer world-wide to achieve the ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX® with ZDHC Level 3 conformance and it means that our chemical formulation would always conform with ZDHC latest standards for safer products,” said Dr. Christof Kujat, Global Head Industry Segment Plastics, Color Materials, Sun Chemical. “This important certification process began in 2020, demonstrating Sun Chemical’s dedication to environmental progress and representing the first of many future certifications to advance the sustainability of our products and the markets we service.”

The ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX® certification indicates a significant step for Sun Chemical toward achieving sustainability within the pigments for plastics industry. The certification further benefits the entire value chain by making strong advances to meet the requirements set by the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles, to achieve the separate collection of textile waste by the start of 2025.

To learn more about Sun Chemical’s ECO PASSPORT certified colorants, visit www.sunchemical.com/colorants-for-fibers.

Source: Sun Chemical Corporation