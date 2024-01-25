Oerlikon Expands Intralogistics Offering Through Strategic Partnership With Irico Gualchierani Handling S.r.l.

REMSCHEID / BERNKASTEL-KUES, Germany / FIRENZE, Italy — January 25, 2024 — At the turn of the year, the Polymer Processing Solutions Division of the Swiss Oerlikon Group realigned its offering in the field of intralogistics for large chemical fiber spinning mills. To this end, the unit integrated in 2018 and since then managed under the name Oerlikon Barmag Automation (OBAA) was sold on to the Italian company (IGH) Irico Gualchierani Handling S.r.l. The closing officially took place on December 20, 2023. Both parties agreed not to disclose the sales price.

Thanks to this strategic realignment, Oerlikon will be able to focus more on its core competence “From Melt to Yarn, Fibers and Nonwovens” within spinning and texturing in the new 2024 fiscal year. This will also include automation solutions that are integrated close to or even directly in the product. Solutions for the transport and packaging of bobbins, for example, are to be realized with the new partner in the future. The new unit of the IGH Group will operate under the name IG Automation GmbH.

“With IGH, we have found a strategic partner who will further develop the intralogistics business of Oerlikon Barmag Automation with its 55 employees at the German sites in Bernkastel-Kues and Augsburg,” explains Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions CEO Georg Stausberg. IGH already offers complete solutions for the handling of fiber bobbins including integrated quality control systems engineered and realized by Thema System, another company of the IGH Group. IGH has many years of experience in the planning, design, manufacturing and installation of flexible, high-performance, and reliable automatic bobbin handling systems. “We are very pleased about this step and especially about the new highly qualified employees, whom I would like to welcome. Besides, this puts us in a position to significantly expand our business for intralogistics solutions for the textile industry in one fell swoop,” says Niccolò Paoli, CEO of IGH.

Yarn manufacturers continue to be supported in cooperation

Existing Oerlikon customer contracts will in principle remain unaffected by the new ownership structure. In future, the two partners will work together very closely and in partnership for the benefit of their customers. “The takeover of the workforce ensures that the specialist expertise remains within the company. This is crucial for us if we are to develop the business area intensively,” says Paoli.

Posted: January 25, 2024

Source: Oerlikon Textile GmbH & Co. KG