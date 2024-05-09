Kornit Digital Set To Feature New Business Growth Opportunities For Commercial Printers At drupa 2024

ROSH HA’AYN, Israel — May 8, 2024 — Kornit Digital LTD. (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a worldwide market supplier of sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today the Company is spotlighting at drupa 2024 the significant new business opportunities now made possible by digital garments – unlocking unlimited business growth and new revenue streams for any graphic design or print-on-demand business. From May 28 – June 7 at Hall 4/B35 in Messe Düsseldorf, attendees will see Kornit’s holistic on-demand portfolio – enabling commercial printers to boost revenues, drive margins, and significantly expand offerings by embracing direct-to-garment technology.

As the direct-to-garment marketplace rapidly shifts towards on-demand models, digital production seamlessly aligns with existing commercial printer operations. Digital textiles integrate easily with already existing production workflow expertise, enabling lucrative growth opportunities for commercial printers given the high margin nature of garment printing.

Alongside its vibrant drupa 2024 technology showcase, the Company is additionally offering an invitation-only VIP tour of its new Experience Center located in Düsseldorf – demonstrating real-world success customers are experiencing today with Kornit’s on-demand, sustainable digital production technology. Exclusive tours and customer engagements will feature presentations by Kornit senior leadership and customers – showcasing how companies can most effectively build revenues leveraging Kornit direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric technology.

On display at the Kornit Experience Center is the breakthrough Kornit Apollo direct-to-garment platform for high-throughput, automated digital textiles, allowing producers to shorten lead times, improve margins and build new business channels in short-to-medium run production. Fueled by a proprietary automation system, the platform integrates smart drying, concurrently managing multiple garment types with an ability to produce up to 400 garments per hour. Based on patented Kornit MAX technology, the solution is already producing real-world results at some of the world’s leaders in custom apparel, including Mad Engine Global and Augusta Sportswear.

Also featured at the Experience Center is the Atlas MAX PLUS, offering increased productivity of up to 150 garments per hour. Featuring Smart Curing, Rapid Size Shifter pallets and autonomous calibration, the solution takes smart production to new heights with production flexibility, consistency, and the highest quality. The company will also highlight the Kornit Presto MAX for next-generation digital fabric decoration on demand. The enhanced solution offers breakthrough capabilities for transforming virtual concepts into brilliant custom fabrics – supplementing best-in-class digital efficiency and quality with industry-first brilliant white printing on colored textiles.

Featured at the drupa exhibition is the Atlas MAX POLY with integrated Kornit Orion Smart Dryer – proven to drive growth across print-on-demand businesses. The solution is rapidly transforming professional and recreational sportswear, teamwear and licensed gear, and is the most efficient specialty system for polyester decoration – covering blends, tri-blends, and other synthetic fabric combinations. Pushing the limits of design, it delivers vibrant prints using innovative neon inks while supplying retail-grade quality and durability.

Taking pixel-to-parcel garment delivery to new heights is the KornitX Global Fulfillment Network, designed to optimize operational efficiency, eliminate supply chain bottlenecks, and ensure products are readily available to meet customer demands. The solution connects brands, retailers, and digital platforms to a high-quality production network – providing rapid replenishment and trend adaptability for direct-to-garment production. Revolutionary pixel-to-parcel monitoring and control fully integrates the end-to-end workflow for a seamless experience.

To experience the endless possibilities and new business growth made possible by the world of digital garments, don’t miss Kornit Digital at drupa 2024. The future of digital production is here at Hall 4/B35 at the world’s largest print expo.

Posted: May 9, 2024

Source: Kornit Digital LTD.