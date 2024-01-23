Alliance For European Flax-Linen & Hemp To Host Extended Natural Fibre Composites Village At JEC World 2024

PARIS — January 22, 2024 — The Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp will continue to expand its partnership with JEC Group, hosting a Natural Fibre Village at JEC World 2024 that will showcase the activities of the Alliance and ten of its members in an enlarged 250m2 area dedicated to natural fibre composites.

JEC World 2024 will see longstanding Alliance member Libeco join for the first time, providing 2D woven flax reinforcements for the composite sector, whilst CultureIn and Texinov Tech, both new to JEC in 2023, have also signed up again for 2024. In addition, long term Alliance members Bcomp, Demgy, Depestele, EcoTechnilin, Flipts & Dobbels, Safilin and Terre de Lin will exhibit a wide range of flax raw materials and composite products aimed at the automotive, aerospace, marine, sporting goods, design and lifestyle markets. On the JEC Mobility planets, Depestele, in partnership with GREENBOATS, will also display the natural fibre composite GREENLANDER van structure that has been nominated as a finalist in the 2024 JEC Innovation Awards.

The Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp will also present its latest scientific work package – adding reliable environmental impact data for European Flax™ fibre to the version 3.10 ecoinvent materials database. This is the first time European Flax™ long and short fibre data (representing 3/4 of global production) has been included in the ecoinvent database allowing flax users, industrials, and brands to move forwards with truly representative and reliable data.

Furthermore, as part of the JEC Composite Exchange, Dr Gilles Koolen, Postdoctoral Researcher at KU Leuven and Expert of the European Scientific Council of Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp alongside Alliance directors Marie Demaegdt, Sustainable Director and Julie Pariset, Innovation & CSR Director, will present a session titled Flax and Hemp: the natural fibres for composite solutions within the industry. The conference will highlight recent developments of flax-linen & hemp as advanced materials for the composite industry and will provide an update on the environmental trajectory for European Flax-Linen focusing on fiber and processing data co-construction, availability, and granularity. The session will take place on 5 May at 4.00PM on the Agora Stage in Hall 5.

“2024 promises to be another strong year for flax and hemp in composites”, says Julie Pariset, Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp. “At JEC, we can already see the impact that natural fibre composites have created across the composite sector. With European Flax™ fibre data now added to the ecoinvent database, we can provide the composite sector with accurate, scientifically proven data that will allow them to refine their own environmental trajectory.”

Posted: January 23, 2024

Source: Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp