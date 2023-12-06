New Appointment To Carbios’ Executive Committee To Secure Rapid Growth Of Its Organization And Operations

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France — December 6, 2023 — Carbios, a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, today announced the appointment of Sophie Balmary as Director of Human Resources and Legal Affairs. Her mission will be to support the growth of Carbios’ organization and operations: to steer organizational changes, develop talent and contribute to the development of a stimulating and fulfilling working environment, as well as to secure Carbios’ operations within the framework of its industrial and commercial development. Sophie Balmary joins the Executive Committee and reports to Emmanuel Ladent, Chief Executive Officer of Carbios.

Emmanuel Ladent, Chief Executive Officer of Carbios: “I’m delighted to welcome Sophie to the team, to help make Carbios an even more attractive company where talent can grow and flourish, and contribute to the success of our social and environmental mission. Her extensive experience in human resources in multinationals in the industrial sector will be invaluable to Carbios’ ambitious and sustainable development.”

Sophie Balmary, Director of Human Resources and Legal Affairs: “Carbios’ mission to bring plastic and textiles into the circular economy represents an innovative and socially responsible approach. To accomplish this mission, the commitment of our employees, their development and the attractiveness of Carbios will be essential contributing factors. In an increasingly complex regulatory environment, the compliance of the company’s operations will play a crucial part for its sustainable growth. I’m proud to join Carbios and its teams, with the opportunity to contribute to the success of an innovative French company that will truly benefit us all.”

Trained as a lawyer, Sophie Balmary began her career at Renault in 1995, contributing to major projects involving changes to the Group’s legal structure and mergers & acquisitions. In 2003, she joined the Renault Group’s Human Resources Department, taking on various responsibilities, including Recruitment for France, managing the establishment of Head Office and Social Relations for France. In September 2017, she joined Michelin as Director of Social Relations, France. Her previous experience at Renault was crucial in strengthening social dialogue within Michelin by combining responsibility, agility, and social cohesion, capitalizing on her legal skills and in-depth understanding of industrial and human issues.

Source: Carbios