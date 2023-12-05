Clean Textile Innovation Company Algaeing™ Collaborates With Birla Cellulose To Introduce An Innovative Algae-Powered Fiber

MUMBAI, India — December 5, 2023 — The new partnership aims to create sustainable, biodegradable, and zero-waste solutions for the textile industry.

In a move towards sustainable textile manufacturing, Algaeing™, a front-runner in clean textile innovation, has teamed up with the global leader in man-made cellulosic fibers, Birla Cellulose. The parties have signed an agreement to develop and introduce a unique, algae-powered cellulosic fiber that is environmentally friendly and offers multiple benefits to the end-user.

Commenting on this collaboration, Dr. Aspi Patel, the chief technology officer of the Aditya Birla Group and Birla Cellulose, said: “This developmental collaboration with Algaeing aligns well with Birla Cellulose’s focus on offering more sustainable fibers to consumers. We are keen to develop and scale this innovative new cellulosic fiber in collaboration with Algaeing”.

Harnessing the vibrancy of nature, this unique fiber redefines the textile manufacturing process. Infused with algae’s rich and varied hues, it offers a palette of naturally occurring colors, eliminating the need for traditional dyeing processes.

This innovation aims to bring a variety of dyeless garments to the market while significantly reducing the environmental impact associated with conventional dyeing processes. By streamlining production and embracing the inherent beauty of algae, we present an innovative solution that is both visually appealing and ecologically responsible.

The fiber offers additional advantages, such as toxin-free production and enhanced first-of-its-kind user benefits stemming from the rich nutrients, minerals, antioxidants and botanical properties inherent in the algae added to the fiber.

Renana Krebs, co-founder and CEO, Algaeing, said “Our collaboration with Birla Cellulose marks a significant milestone in our joint mission to detoxify the textile industry and promote sustainable innovation. Joining hands with a global leader like Birla Cellulose amplifies our impact, allowing us to bring affordable, superior products to consumers and branch into new industries. Together, we are carving a path for a brighter future, where fashion and sustainability seamlessly converge.״

Posted: December 5, 2023

Source: Birla Cellulose, the pulp and fibre business of the Aditya Birla Group