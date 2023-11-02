Saxcell And Birla Cellulose Sign Memorandum Of Understanding For Recycled Fiber Production To Accelerate Circularity

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands / PRADESH, India — November 2, 2023 — Textile recycling innovator SaXcell has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aditya Birla Group’s, Birla Cellulose, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of man-made cellulosic fiber.

The MoU paves the way for the expansion of collaboration between the two companies for production of recycled man-made cellulosic fibers. SaXcell’s textile waste pulping technology combined with Birla’s advanced wet spinning expertise results

in high quality sustainable “SaXcell” recycled fibers serving the circular textile needs of customers at commercial scale.

Commenting on the development, Mr Erik van der Weerd, CEO SaXcell, highlighted that this collaboration fits SaXcell’s vision to set up a robust circular textile supply chain based on partnership and mutual commitment. He explains “to address today’s social and environmental challenges of the textile industry, global collaboration is imperative. We need to facilitate a change from a linear to a circular economy and we need to do it now. SaXcell’s and Birla’s combined innovation force and production power offers a great opportunity to create real impact.”

Commenting on this circularity and sustainability focussed collaboration, Dr. Aspi Patel, Chief Technology Officer, Aditya Birla Group and Birla Cellulose, points out, ”Birla Cellulose is strongly committed to support innovators for expanding circular fiber offerings in the textile and non- woven value chain. We have been exploring innovative business models and partnerships, this collaboration is one such initiative, where we aim to help SaXcell leapfrog from pilot to commercial demonstration scale. Such partnerships will play an increasingly important role in accelerating circularity in global textile value chain.”

Posted: November 2, 2023

Source: SaXcell B.V. / Birla Cellulose of the Aditya Birla Group