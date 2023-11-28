Eastman Naia™ Participates In The Sustainability Debate In One Of Its Key Markets: Türkiye

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — November 28, 2023 — Turkey is one of the key markets for the global textile industry, and Eastman Naia™ partners with many of the most important mills in this area: Abalıoğlu, AKSA, Almodo Textile, Aslı Tekstil, Barutçu Tekstil, BTD Tekstil, Beztaş Tekstil, Can Tekstil, Ekoten Tekstil, Elyaf Tekstil, Finteks, Gamateks, GRUP Tekstil, Güldoğan, Gülipek Tekstil, Gülle Tekstil, İpeker Textile, Karacasu Tekstil, Karsu Tekstil, Kipaş Textiles, Migiboy, Nilba Tekstil, Pakipek Tekstil, Pameks Giyim, Pisa Tekstil, Sunteks, Sönmez Tekstil, Uğur Konfeksiyon, Uslucan Tekstil, Pastel by Yılmazipek.

That is why the U.S.-based company is proud to be a sponsor and participant in Sustainable Talks Istanbul: Ana Costa, Head of Sales and Global Business Development Eastman Naia™, contributes to the discussion on Next Gen Fibers, presenting Naia Renew fiber and the patented molecular recycling technology behind it.

Produced from 60 percent sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40 percent certified waste materials*, Naia Renew is available at scale as both a filament yarn and staple fiber and can be blended with other sustainable fibers to create nearly endless luxurious fabric possibilities that are comfortable and rich in color. The carbon footprint of Naia Renew fiber is measurably reduced over its life cycle**. As Naia™’s Turkish partners know very well, Naia Renew staple fiber permits to create eco- conscious blends that are supremely soft, quick-drying and consistently reduce pilling which are ideal for T-shirts, casual wear, sweaters, comfy pants and home textiles.

Naia provides its partners with full transparency and responsibility from tree to fiber, being FSC and PEFC certified, supporting the reforestation projects with SOS Mata Atlantica in Brazil and having recently been awarded once again the Canopy Dark Green Shirt as per Canopy Hot Button 2023 with 30 buttons.

To obtain the remaining 40 percent of Naia Renew fiber, Eastman transforms waste materials that are difficult to recycle — which would otherwise not have an end-of-life option and would end up in landfill or incinerators — into biodegradable material through its patented carbon renewal technology. This is one of Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies that breaks materials down into basic molecular building blocks, assuring end materials are indistinguishable from those made from traditional sources in quality, performance, or appearance.

As networking and collaboration are key to making recycling options economically efficient successful, the company is among the founding members of the Alliance of Chemical Textile Recycling (ACTR). The working group has been launched by Accelerating Circularity, the nonprofit focused on textile-to-textile recycling at a commercial scale, to move chemical recycling technology forward, share common definitions, and address policies in a collaborative way to maximize the elimination of textile waste to landfills and incineration. Turkey has a huge potential

to fully embrace the sustainability strategy and be actively part of a circular fashion industry, and Eastman will support its partners in this key region.

*Naia™ Renew recycled content is achieved by allocation of recycled waste material using an ISCC-certified mass balance process.

** As compared to conventional Naia™ products. LCA third-party reviewed by Quantis. The current REC holdings for Naia™ Renew are wind.

Posted: November 28, 2023

Source: Eastman