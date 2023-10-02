Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Management Changes And Recalibration At Its Vietnam Subsidiary, Prodigy Textiles, To Support Production Of Spider Silk

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — October 2, 2023 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (“Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, today announced a shakeup of the management of its Vietnamese subsidiary, Prodigy Textiles (“Prodigy”). The changes in management personnel and the implementation of new procedures are intended to refocus and re-energize Prodigy, as the Company’s silkworm breeding and egg production/distribution center to support large-scale spider silk manufacturing.

These changes are part of the Company’s larger efforts to optimize operations and fulfill its vision to commercialize spider silk using its scalable, cost-effective, and eco-responsible technologies.

Prodigy’s day-to-day will be led by its new general manager under the supervision of Kraig Labs’ COO. Mr. Ken Le will retain his position as Prodigy Textiles Director, focusing on business development and government relations. The Company is also replacing Prodigy’s head of sericulture and onboarding industry expertise.

“These steps, designed to improve efficiencies and encourage innovation, were taken after thoroughly assessing Prodigy’s operations, procedures, and management,” said COO Jon Rice. “The spider silk technologies developed at Kraig Labs are ready for large-scale production. I am confident that the changes we are making at Prodigy will provide the platform for that growth.”

Posted: October 2, 2023

Source: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.