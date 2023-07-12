TMC Ltd Welcomes Timo Pape As Director Of Business development Europe

New Zealand — July 12, 2023 — TMC Ltd, owner of Nuyarn® and Herculan® technologies and a proven innovator in the performance yarn and fabric space, announces today that Timo Pape has joined the company as Director Business Development Europe.

An experienced corporate entrepreneur with a track record as a product creator and brand strategist, Timo Pape brings over 20 years of experience in the performance and outdoor footwear and apparel industry across Europe, North America and Asia. As Director of Business Development Europe for TMC, Timo will be responsible for supporting the continued growth of the Nuyarn and Herculan by advancing partnerships with leading brands looking to enhance their apparel, footwear, and hardware ranges with the world’s first performance wool. Timo will also continue to serve as a Nuyarn brand ambassador with Expedition Cooperative, a cooperative bringing like-minded people, brands & organizations together in pursuit of adventure & exploration to all corners of the globe.

“We are thrilled to have Timo join the team,” said Andy Wynne, CEO of TMC Ltd. “With his background as a product director and expeditionist, he brings invaluable insights into the needs of our core customer and has deep expertise in delivering market-aligned products. This new position with Timo at the helm will strengthen our relationships with brands and drive growth throughout the European market.”

“I’ve been a fan of Nuyarn for many years and am honored and excited to be joining the TMC team,” said Timo Pape. “As a consumer, expeditionist, customer, and industry veteran, I know firsthand that Nuyarn® and Herculan® technologies can deliver unique performance properties to elevate a brand’s product propositions, and I am looking forward to developing the growth of this technology with the right partnerships and collaborations.”

Nuyarn® stands at the forefront of fabric innovation, revolutionizing the world of high-performance textiles with natural fibers like merino. Through its advanced spinning technology, Nuyarn® drafts superfine merino wool around performance filaments, resulting in ultralightweight and remarkably durable fabrics. Compared to conventional ring or core-spun merino, Nuyarn® merino boasts impressive attributes, including 5x faster drying, 8.8x greater durability, and 85% increase in elasticity/stretch. World-leading performance brands like Black Diamond, Odlo, Ortovox, KUIU, Outdoor Vitals, ARTILECT, Salewa, The North Face, Allbirds, LeChameau, Trew, Le Bent, Montbell, Carrera, LiPati, Walter Sky, 776BC, Megmeister, Feetures, The Mountain Studio, Mosko Moto, Wuru Wool, and select military special forces across the globe all depend on Nuyarn® for meeting the needs of their customers that prize natural fibers, durability, performance, and sustainability.

Herculan® is an emerging technology that opens the door for performance garments to tap into the over-abundant and underutilized industrial strong wool. Previously seen as too coarse for the apparel sector, Herculan® draft’s strong wool around performance filaments for an adaptable textile that is extremely durable. TMC was recently named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Manufacturing Companies for the development of Herculan®.

For more information about Nuyarn® and Herculan® visit www.nuyarn.com.

Posted: July 12, 2023

Source: TMC Ltd.