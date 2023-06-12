Hyosung Introduces Expanded Ocean Protection Initiative At Outdoor Retailer Summer Market

SEOUL, South Korea — June 12, 2023 — In its ongoing commitment to provide sustainable textile solutions that meet the diverse and complex sustainability strategies active lifestyle brands have today, Hyosung has expanded its Ocean Protection Initiative with a broader assortment of premium regen ocean yarns made from discarded fishing nets, which it will present at the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, June 19-21, 2023, in Salt Lake City, UT.

Hyosung began its ocean protection journey in 2007 as the first company to collect and recycle discarded fishing nets that pollute our seas and harm marine life. As more brands began seeking ocean-based recycled materials that align with their unique ocean protection programs, Hyosung invested in its proprietary recycling process and the increased production of its regen ocean nylon program to produce high-quality GRS-certified post-consumer yarns made from discarded fishing nets.

Hyosung’s GRS-certified regen ocean nylon program includes:

regen ocean robic: High-tenacity recycled nylon from 100% discarded fishing nets High-tenacity recycled nylon from 50% discarded fishing nets and 50% pre-consumer content

regen ocean nylon: Standard-tenacity recycled nylon from 100% discarded fishing nets Standard-tenacity recycled nylon from 50% discarded fishing nets and 50% pre-consumer content Standard-tenacity recycled nylon from 50% discarded fishing nets and 50% virgin nylon



Leading pack brand, Osprey, has collaborated with Hyosung to launch the first back packs made with Hyosung’s regen ocean robic high-tenacity nylon made with 100% discarded fishing nets as part of the company’s SS 24 Talon Earth collection. Samples of these new packs will be on display at Hyosung’s booth at the show.

“As a complete sustainable textile solutions provider, we are proud of our ability to continually innovate and offer materials that support our customers’ sustainability needs,” said Simon Whitmarsh-Knight, Hyosung Global Marketing Director – Textiles. “We are excited to see a number of these innovative products made with our new regen ocean fibers that will be launched early next year”.

Hyosung recently completed an independent 3rd party Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) comparing the manufacture of 1 kg of regen ocean post-consumer recycled nylon made with discarded fishing nets with the manufacture of 1kg of conventional nylon. The results conclude that manufacture of regen ocean reduces CO2 emissions by

73%, fossil resource use by 75.7%, and water consumption by 98.6%.

At the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, Hyosung also will present a broad assortment of fabrics and concept garments developed by its Fashion Design Center (FDC) to help product developers and designers conceive garments made with its innovative yarns. A few of these fibers include:

creora® bio-based spandex: spandex made with 30% renewable resource

creora® regen spandex: RCS-certified, 100% recycled spandex

regen xanadu: a mechanical-stretch fiber made with a blend of recycled post-consumer PET and corn-based materials

Additionally, new fabrics developed with Hyosung’s sustainable and functional yarns from partner mills, LeeJo and PNC Textiles will be highlighted at its OR booth #300997-SO.

Posted: June 12, 2023

Source: Hyosung