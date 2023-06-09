CCI Launches The COTTON USA Mill Performance Index™ At ITMA 2023, A Groundbreaking Mill Benchmarking Tool That Proves U.S. Cotton’s Superiority

MILAN — June 8, 2023 — An essential new benchmarking tool for spinning mills launches today at ITMA 2023 that allows mills to evaluate their performance vis-à-vis others and definitively show the positive impact of U.S. cotton: the COTTON USA Mill Performance Index™.

“The benchmarking capability of this tool from Cotton Council International (CCI) has the potential to transform a mill’s performance,” said CCI Executive Director Bruce Atherley. “The COTTON USA Mill Performance Index™ shows how mills compare to their direct competition and how sourcing U.S. cotton ultimately increases productivity and provides higher yields.”

The COTTON USA Mill Performance Index™ (patent pending) anonymously collects data from participating spinning mills and gives performance measurements across five key cost drivers: material yield, machine productivity, labor productivity, efficiency management and energy management. Data security is a top priority, and anonymity is guaranteed.

The launch of this exclusive tool at ITMA 2023, the world’s largest international textile and garment technology exhibition, follows a successful pilot program involving 47 mills across 13 countries. The pilot showed U.S. cotton increased labor productivity and led to better running conditions/less ends down, higher yield in combed and carded yarns, higher machine productivity and higher spindle speed.

The COTTON USA Mill Performance Index™ is available on an invitation-only basis to spinning mills that are members of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol® and consume at least 10,000 bales of U.S. Upland and Supima cotton.

Visit the COTTON USA SOLUTIONS® team at Stand H2-A303 at ITMA 2023 to learn more about how the COTTON USA Mill Performance Index™ can improve mill performance with U.S. cotton or contact a CCI representative via www.cottonusa.org/contact-form.

