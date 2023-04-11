Alliance For European Flax-Linen & Hemp To Host Expanded Natural Fibre Village And Release New Vibration Damping Report At JEC World 2023

PARIS — April 3, 2023 — Responding to demand from manufacturers for reinforcements that are scientifically proven to be sustainable and high-performing, Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp (previously known as the European Confederation for Flax and Hemp) will once again partner with the JEC Group to host an expanded Natural Fibre Village at JEC World 2023. The group will also showcase its new visual identity and name having rebranded in December 2022.

Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp members Bcomp, Demgy Group, Depestele, EcoTechnilin, Flipts&Dobbels, Safilin and Terre de Lin will be joined at the 2023 Natural Fibre Village by first time exhibitors CultureiN and Texinov Tech, making it one of the largest natural fiber villages at JEC to date. Members will exhibit a wide range of flax products designed for industrial-scale-use, from building materials and performance parts for automotive vehicles, to motorsport components, consumer goods and products for the marine industry. For this latest edition, a central networking and social area will also be added to the Natural Fibre Village for increased collaboration amongst members and their partners.

As well as the latest developments exhibited on member stands within the village, highlights on display at the JEC World 2023 Innovation Planets will also include:

Alpine A110 E-ternite with flax fibre composite parts by Terre de Lin

Harley Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle with Bcomp ampliTex™ flax bodywork

K2 touring skis using Bcomp ampliTex™ natural fibre reinforcements

Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp will also publish a new technical fiber technical report at JEC World 2023 with the latest addition to its document library featuring a detailed study of the vibration damping benefits of flax and hemp fibers in composite structures. In addition, the Alliance will continue to reinforce the value of its European Flax® certification, that provides manufacturers of composites with fully traceable and certified premium-quality flax fibers that are sustainably grown in Western Europe.

Further, as part of the JEC Composite Exchange sessions during the show, Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp will present a session titled, “Flax and Hemp fibre composites, The biobased solutions for the Industry,” when it will discuss the latest natural fiber composite developments, vibration-damping properties of flax and hemp in composites, and updates on its work on environmental trajectory, life-cycle analysis (LCA) of flax-fiber reinforcements. The session, presented by the experts of the enlarged European Scientific Council of the Alliance, will take place on 25 April at 4.00PM on the Agora Stage in Hall 5.

“We are clearly stating our ambition of making European Flax-Linen and Hemp the preferred sustainable premium fibers worldwide. To this end, our strategic trajectory focuses on three pillars: growing our Flax-Linen and Hemp ecosystem; becoming an innovative and sustainable international reference; and, finally, guaranteeing quality and embodying desirability. Today, the European Flax-Linen and Hemp ecosystem thus embodies an innovative and sustainable European textile dynamic that meets the needs of consumers and brands.” Bart Depourcq, President, Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp.

“The composites industry is striving to make its products more environmentally sustainable, without compromising the low weight and excellent mechanical properties for which they are prized. The use of flax-fiber reinforcements could make a significant contribution to meeting these challenges, and we look forward to promoting the latest developments from our members at JEC World 2023.” Valentin Depestele, president of Technical Uses, Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp.

