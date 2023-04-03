PT Asia Pacific Rayon (Indonesia) Joins ITMF As Corporate Member

ZURICH — March, 30, 2023 — Asia Pacific Rayon (APR) is the first fully integrated viscose rayon producer in Asia – from plantation to viscose fibre. Their 300,000-tonne capacity mill is co-located in Pangkalan Kerinci with its main pulp supplier Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (APRIL).

As a member of the RGE Group, founded by Sukanto Tanoto in 1973, APR produces biodegradable viscose rayon used in textile products.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, stated that “the ITMF membership is extremely delighted to welcome with Asia Pacific Rayon (APR) another important fiber producer. A forum like ITFM offers all stakeholders of the textile value chain the opportunity to come together and discuss the global challenges and opportunities. In today’s world an isolated view of the direct supply and demand structure might not be enough to identify trends further upstream and/or downstream. Topics like circularity or social compliance are becoming more relevant and are affecting the entire textile supply chain. We are convinced that Asia Pacific Rayon’s membership with ITMF will mutual beneficial”.

Mr. Basrie Kamba, President Director of PT Asia Pacific Rayon, commented that “joining ITMF is having the opportunity to meet and share updates, knowledge and practices with industry experts and players from the entire value chain is vital for world-class companies like APR. The pandemic has revealed how relevant personal meetings are in our industry. Aside from that, I expect that ITMF will provide valuable and accurate statistics, reports and studies as well as virtual services that help to remain informed and better understand short, medium and long-term changes“.

Posted: April 3, 2023

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)