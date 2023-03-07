Universal Fibers® Launches You First™ Commitment To Customers

BRISTOL, Va. — March 7, 2023 — Universal Fibers is proud to announce the launch of You First™, a global commitment to our customers. As a global leader and innovator in solution-dyed, sustainable fiber with limitless color, Universal Fibers has remained focused on fiber only, and on the customers who use that fiber to make carpet. We did not start out as a chemical company. And we have never entered the market space of our carpet customers.

Because of this, we can guarantee that decisions Universal Fibers makes about production are 100 percent committed to the needs of our customers — never to our own end products. And the inputs we use are driven by our customers’ unique requirements. We exist for our customers’ success, and we support that success with the industry’s widest range of fiber options and application support.

Phil Harmon, president of Universal Fibers, explained: “With the disruptions and shortages of the past few years, many companies face tough decisions about how to fill their own internal chemical supply chain or how to sustain their own internal carpet division. At Universal Fibers, we never have to think twice. Because of our focus on fiber, we prioritize what we’ve always prioritized: our commitments to our customers. That’s what YouFirst is all about.”

