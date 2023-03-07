Meridian Mill House Adds Mercerized Merino Wool Yarn, Top To Its Family Of Luxury Wool Products

VALDESE, N.C. — March 2, 2023 — This week at the Stitches West fiber craft show in Sacramento, Calif., Meridian Mill House will launch a new line of luxury yarns and wool top/roving, all made from Mercerized Merino wool. A new addition to its luxury wool offerings, the Mercerized Merino wool is grown, cleaned and spun in the USA.

Meridian Mill House will have samples on hand in its booth (#715) at the show, which takes place March 2-5 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento.

The new Mercerized Merino wool yarns are named after Lake Lure, a recreational landmark near Asheville, N.C., in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Lake Lure 100-percent mercerized wool yarns are available in three weights: Lake Lure Fingering (450 yards/100 grams); Lake Lure DK (270 yards/100 grams) and Lake Lure Worsted (215 yards/100 grams).

Mercerized wool has many unique qualities, including a super smooth hand similar to cashmere that is soft enough for garments worn directly against the skin. Other qualities include a stronger tensile strength than regular wool, noticeably increased brightness and luster, enhanced dyeability, and Mercerized wool can be laundered without worry. In addition, all of these characteristics are permanent to washing, dry cleaning and dyeing.

The versatility of mercerized merino wool makes it ideal for a wide range of new, value-added projects and products. The increased softness and brightness makes it the ideal fiber for blending with luxury fibers such as mohair, cashmere or silk.

Undyed yarn spun from the Meridian Mill House, which opened in 2020, is available by the skein through the Meridian Mill House Yarn Shop in Ranlo, N.C., for craft dyers. It is also available through Meridian Specialty Yarn Group’s Valdese, N.C., yarn processing plant for apparel brands and manufacturers.

According to Hannah Everhart, sales representative for Meridian Mill House, “Quality and sustainability are increasingly top of mind concerns for craft yarn dyers around the world and we are immensely proud to be one of the few mills that fully addresses both requirements.

Source: Meridian Mill House