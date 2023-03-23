Experience Universal Fibers® at Clerkenwell Design Week (CDW) 2023

GORZÓW WIELKOPOLSKI, Poland — March 23, 2023 — For the second consecutive year, Universal Fibers will welcome global customers and industry partners to visit them in London at this year’s Clerkenwell Design Week.

The event is scheduled to take place May 23rd -25th, 2023. Clerkenwell Design Week (CDW) showcases the leading UK and international brands and companies in a series of showroom events, exhibitions, and unique installations across the Clerkenwell design district of London.

“Clerkenwell Design Week is a wonderful place to connect with industry creatives, meet with and support our customers with new product launches, and preview innovations,” said Jennifer Roundtree, Universal Fibers’ Global Marketing and Brands Manager. “Each year, we strive to design a creative destination for our visitors, and this year’s show will not disappoint. In addition to our beautiful new engagement experience in Design Fields, we are thrilled to showcase a colourful installation as part of CDW brand activations at this year’s show.”

One of the most recognized design hubs in the world, Clerkenwell is home to more creative businesses and architects per square mile than anywhere else on the planet. With over 100 resident showrooms, an array of exhibitors, and local practices participating, CDW has firmly established itself as the UK’s leading independent design festival that annually attracts the international design community to the area for three days of exciting events.

“We are extremely pleased to be joining our customers and potential partners once again this year in London,” says Anna Plumb, European Director of Sales and Marketing for Universal Fibers. “The positive responses we have received in the market since launching Thrive® matter, and the resulting new product development and collaborations in the last year are very exciting. CDW is a great place to continue these conversations.”

Visit Universal Fibers this year in Design Fields, Booth DF50, and experience our brand activation in Clerkenwell Close, called “Promenade by Universal Fibers®”.

For more information about the show or to register to come to see us, visit: www.clerkenwelldesignweek.com

Posted: March 23, 2023

Source: Fibers: Universal Fibers, Inc.