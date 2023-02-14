Filo: Environmental Itinerary Of The European Flax-Linen And Hemp

BIELLA, Italy— February 14, 2023 — Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp is a leading contributor of “Dialoghi di Confronto” at the 59th edition of Filo, with the talk entitled: “Environmental Itinerary: the dynamics of the European Flax-Linen and Hemp chain”.

The appointment is at Allianz MiCo-Milan, Filo Networking Area

Wednesday 22 February 2023, at 2.30 pm

Marie Demagdt, Textile and Sustainability Manager at Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp, will start from the thought that the issues of traceability, of certification and the environmental impacts are strictly related. The European Flax – Linen sector, representing 80% of the world production of Flax fiber is approaching collectively these challenges bringing together all the stages of cultivation and transformation. The European Flax-Linen industries are establishing their development based on European Flax® and Masters of Linen® certifications measuring their environmental impact in compliance with the European PEF method and experimenting digital tools to facilitate their deployment supported by higher transparency for the consumers.

The 59th edition of Filo takes place on 22nd and 23rd of February 2023 at Allianz MiCo – Milano

Posted: February 14, 2023

Source: Filo