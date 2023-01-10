Stein Fibers Acquires Fibertex’s North American Fiber Operations

ALBANY, N.Y. — January 3, 2023 — Stein Fibers LLC, a distributor of textile products, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fibertex Corp.’s North American fiber operations. The combination of Fibertex and Stein Fibers will expand the fiber product portfolio in North America and allow each company to better serve its customers.

Ernest Elias, president of Fibertex, stated: “I am excited to partner with Stein Fibers organization which shares the same core values and believe the combination will provide an opportunity to grow our relationships with both customers and suppliers.”

Jaren Edwards, president of Stein Fibers, commented: “It is a privilege to partner with such a well-respected industry expert in Ernest who takes so much pride in customer service and business integrity.”

Robert Taylor, COO of Stein Fibers, added, “We are truly excited to work with Ernest as Fibertex and Stein Fibers have similar histories rooted in a deep family commitment to the textile industry that has stretched generations. We look forward to continuing to be the premier textile partner for our customers and suppliers.”

Posted January 10, 2023

Source: Stein Fibers