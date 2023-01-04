Standard Fiber Partners With Noble Biomaterials To Bring IONIC+® Mineral Antimicrobial Technology To Home Textiles Market

BURLINGAME, CA — January 4, 2023 — In its ongoing objective of bringing advanced performance technologies to enhance better sleep and a healthy home environment, Standard Fiber, one of the world’s largest suppliers to the home textile market, and Noble Biomaterials, a global leader in antimicrobial solutions for soft surface applications, have formed an exclusive partnership to bring IONIC+® mineral antimicrobial to the home textile market.

IONIC+® is the broadest spectrum of antimicrobial technology that protects against the growth of microbes on soft surface materials. The active ingredient in IONIC+® is silver, which is permanently bound within polymer fibers and will not wash out. When applied properly, positively charged silver ions are attracted to negatively charged odor-causing bacteria. The ions attracted to the bacteria’s DNA disrupt its respiration, cell division and replication process.

Because IONIC+® technology is self-cleaning of microbes on fabric, fewer washes are needed, thus conserving energy, water, and natural resources. IONIC+ antimicrobial technology is EPA registered, BPR compliant and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified.

“Standard Fiber is consistently seeking out innovative performance technologies outside of the home textiles market to develop advanced sleep and home goods products for our customers in anticipation of consumer needs,” said Chad Altbaier, Standard Fiber CCO. “Known for being the leader in permanent antimicrobial solutions across the apparel, military and healthcare industries, we are delighted to partner with Noble Biomaterials and its IONIC+® mineral antimicrobial technology to develop new home textile products that incorporate Standard Fiber’s core Elements of Sleep™: wellness, protection, design, comfort and sustainability.”

“Ionic® is the perfect technology to meet Standard Fiber’s home textile objectives”, says Ian Pund, Noble Biomaterials’ Executive Vice President. “Our goal is to allow our partners to innovate and create new product that change markets. Apparel brands have long taken advantage of Ionic+ and we’re excited to see how Standard Fiber leads home textiles.”

The scope of the Standard Fiber and IONIC+® mineral antimicrobial technology exclusive partnership includes mattress textiles, pads, toppers, and encasements; basic bedding and towels for consumer and institutional markets, as well as DTC furniture brands across North America.

Posted: January 4, 2023

Source: Standard Fiber