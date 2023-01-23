RIFIL Launches Infinity® Yarns with Regel™

BANGKOK, Thailand — January 23, 2023 — RIFIL Group, is launching a new range of environmentally friendly worsted yarns called Infinity® with GRS® certification, which is made with recycled acrylic fibre, Regel™. The new high-performance yarn will be launched in the trade show of Pitti Filati – Florence, Italy in January this year.

Infinity® by RIFIL, is made of recycled acrylic fibre, Regel™. Infinity® is a top-performing recycled yarn suitable for all end applications. It is developed to preserve all the key properties: natural hand-feel, vibrant shades, color brightness, comfort performances with a GRS certification along with transparency and traceability from waste to retail.

RIFIL Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of acrylic and Wool Blend Yarns with up-to-date technology and quality of production, based in Romania. REFIL produces 20,000,000 kg of thread every year for fashion, knitwear, fabrics that are resistant to weathering and sunlight, as well as indoor & outdoor furniture.

“I am delighted to be launching a sustainable yarn range made of recycled acrylic fibre. This enables us to make a step into a circular direction that helps conserve natural resources without compromising the end-product performance,” says Olmo Falco, Group Manager RIFIL Group. “We know that Circular Economy is at the core of ABG group sustainability strategy and TAF is part of it. So, we fully trust on their high-performance materials which will help drive Infinity® to be a new sustainable alternative to our customers”, added Mr. Falco.

“We are excited to see RIFIL upcycling Regel™ into high-performance & quality yarn. With REFIL’s knowledge & technology combining with Regel™, we believe that this will drive the development of high-performance Infinity® to positive change within the industry and customers’ expectation,” says Tuhin Kulshreshtha, Head of Marketing, TAF.

Regel™ is made from recycling acrylic waste – It is manufactured with an authentic and intimate chemical recycling process which is functionally equivalent to acrylic fibre like warmth, comfort, and vibrant shades. Regel™ is a GRS certified acrylic fibre and bluesign® APPROVED.

Posted: January 23, 2023

Source: Thai Acrylic Fibre Co., Ltd.