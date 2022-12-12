Simon Whitmarsh-Knight Appointed Hyosung Textile Global Marketing Director

SEOUL, South Korea — December 12, 2022 — Hyosung, a textile solution provider and world’s largest spandex brand, has hired Simon Whitmarsh-Knight as its new Textile Global Marketing Director.

In this position Whitmarsh-Knight will lead Hyosung’s global marketing for creora® spandex/elastane, Mipan® nylon and specialty polyester fibers to deliver continuous innovation, superior value, and collaborative services throughout the textile value chain.

In his most recent roles as Managing Director, HD® Wool Active Insulation, EMEA Marketing Director for Hyosung, and previously, Invista, Whitmarsh-Knight directed high-level partnerships across the textile value chain – from mills to packagers, garment makers, fiber ingredient brands, distributors, licensees, and major consumer brands.

“Simon brings extensive sales, marketing, and team-building experience growing business across the specialty fiber, technical textile and performance apparel industries – not to mention a deep understanding of Hyosung,” said Sora Yoo, Chief Marketing Officer, Hyosung. “We are thrilled to have him lead our team as Global Marketing Director.”

“It is an exciting time to be at Hyosung given its commitment to continuous innovation, and its investment to provide ongoing sustainable textile solutions across our value chain,” said Whitmarsh-Knight. “I am looking forward to collaborating and working alongside such a talented team.”

Whitmarsh-Knight will be based in the UK and travel extensively to support the team and connect with leading international, brands, retailers, and value chain partners.

Posted: December 12, 2022

Source: Hyosung