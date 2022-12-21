Aquafil USA Welcomes Back Ian Burt As Director Of Sales & Marketing

CARTERSVILLE, GA — November 28, 2022 — Aquafil, synthetic fiber producter and the creator of ECONYL® nylon, is excited to announce the new, returning Aquafil USA director of sales & marketing, Ian Burt. With over five years of previous experience at Aquafil, the company is thrilled to welcome Ian back to the team.

As the director of sales & marketing, Ian will collaborate with his Aquafil colleagues to continuously improve the company’s offerings and customer experience, connecting manufacturers in the automotive, carpet, furniture and design industries with the opportunity to create innovative products using Aquafil ingredients.

Ian plays an important role in guiding Aquafil’s progress and momentum through collaborative efforts, inspired by the company’s Brand Manifesto, which calls the team to “step out of our comfort zone to set new standards through empathy and collaboration, inside and outside.” He partners with Aquafil customers and actively listens to understand their needs, ensuring they have the tools and resources to find stability in this tumultuous market and grow their businesses’ profitability.

“It is wonderful to have Ian back in this critical role, ensuring our customers are set up for success as we work together to create innovative, high quality products,” said Franco Rossi, president of Aquafil USA. “Ian is an excellent relationship builder and has considerable knowledge of our customers, their goals and obstacles and how Aquafil can serve as a strong partner. We’re proud to have built a culture at Aquafil where high performing team members are excited to return.”

With over 30 years of experience in sales, marketing and manufacturing, Ian has a proven track record of driving strategic initiatives to create both short- and long-term value for his customers. Ian previously served as the director of sales & marketing of Aquafil USA from 2013 to 2019. In the last three years, he has continued to build experience and connections through sales leadership positions within the design, architecture and construction markets. He strives to develop strong, meaningful relationships with his peers and customers, and has extensive knowledge of the materials and processes specific to the commercial, residential and automotive flooring segments.

“It’s an honor to be welcomed back to the Aquafil Group at such an exciting time and period of growth,” said Ian Burt. “There’s a hunger for more innovative, sustainable ingredients in the design and manufacturing space, and Aquafil is poised to be a strategic partner to advance our customers’ goals. I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be part of the important work Aquafil is doing.”

