Renewcell And Eastman Sign Letter Of Intent For Development Of Textile-To-Textile Recycled Yarns

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — November 15, 2022 — The Swedish textile-to-textile recycling pioneer Renewcell has signed a Letter of Intent with Eastman, a cellulosic acetate fiber producer, for a collaboration to develop Naia™ Renew ES yarns sourced from Circulose®, Renewcell’s 100-percent recycled textile raw material. The agreement is Renewcell’s first with a US-based fiber producer and an important step in developing the first acetate-based applications to use Circulose feedstock.

”Eastman considering Circulose as a feedstock in the production of a premium yarn like Naia Renew reflects very well on the Renewcell team’s ability to work with partners to adjust and optimize our product for new fiber applications. This agreement signals an acceleration of our joint efforts to bring Naia Renew ES yarns derived from Circulose to market. I look forward to working alongside Eastman in making fashion circular,” commented Patrik Lundström, CEO of Renewcell.

Ruth Farell, general manager of Eastman Textiles, said: ”we are thrilled to collaborate with a pioneeer such as Renewcell to lower our reliance on virgin feedstocks, redefine the essence of textile waste and close the loop within the textiles industry. This collaboration is at the heart of our strategy to launch a portfolio of products with increased recycled content”

Circulose®

Circulose is a unique material for fashion that is 100 percent recycled, recyclable, biodegradable, and of virgin-equivalent quality. Circulose makes fashion circular.

It is a branded dissolving pulp made from 100-percent textile waste, like worn-out clothes and production scraps. It is used by fiber producers to make staple fiber or filament viscose, lyocell, modal, acetate or other types of man-made cellulosic fibers. Those fibers are then spun into yarns, woven or knitted into fabrics and finally made into new high-quality textile products.

Naia™ Renew

In 2019, Eastman began commercial-scale molecular recycling for a broad set of waste plastics that would otherwise be landfilled or incinerated, or worse, end up in the environment. Eastman’s Advanced Circular Recycling technologies process waste derived from a variety of sources, including single-use plastics, textiles, and carpet. These technologies provide a true circular solution of endless recycling for materials, allowing them to be reused repeatedly.

Naia cellulosic staple fiber, filament yarn and Naia Renew products provide the sustainable choices for fabrics used in ready-to-wear, sweaters, loungewear, and casual everyday wear. Naia is responsibly sourced from sustainably managed pine and eucalyptus forests. It is produced in a closed-loop manufacturing process that prioritizes the safe, environmentally-sound use of chemicals. Naia Renew is made from 60-percent sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40-percent certified* recycled waste plastics, creating value from hard-to-recycle materials that would be destined for landfills. Certified biodegradable and compostable, Naia Renew enables a measurably reduced carbon footprint over its life cycle.

*Naia Renew recycled content is achieved by allocation of recycled plastics using an ISCC-certified mass balance process. Naia Renew Enhanced Sustainability is the latest product launch with increased recycled content.

Posted: November 15, 2022

Source: Renewcell