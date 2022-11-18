Kelheim Fibres Once Again Awarded With Dark Green/Green Shirt In Canpoy’s Hot Button Report

KELHEIM, Germany — November 18, 2022 — In this year’s “Hot Button Report” released on November 9, 2022, by environmental NGO Canopy, Kelheim Fibres has once again achieved a top position with a dark green/green shirt and was able to improve its overall ranking by another 1.5 points compared to the previous year.

The Hot Button Report thus confirms the viscose speciality fibre manufacturer’s leadership role when it comes to conserving Ancient and Endangered Forests. For example, Kelheim Fibres has once again increased the proportion of FSC®-certified pulp in its production and confirmed in an audit that its supply chain is low-risk of sourcing from Ancient and Endangered Forests. There was also credit for the active and public support of Canopy’s work, as well as research and development of low impact Next Generation fibre solutions.

And finally, the Bavarians achieve top points in the areas of chemical management and transparency. As a member of the non-profit organisation ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals), Kelheim Fibres supports their goal of completely eliminating harmful substances from the textile value chain. Furthermore, Kelheim Fibres is the only EMAS-validated viscose fibre manufacturer worldwide to regularly publish all relevant environmental data.

“We are proud to have improved again in the Hot Button Report and to be able to hold our own as a relatively small viscose fibre manufacturer among much larger companies,” says Matthew North, Commercial Director at Kelheim Fibres. “Our fibres are an environmentally friendly alternative to synthetic materials – of course, this is only possible because we also live the environmental concept in the sourcing of our raw materials and in all steps of production.”

Posted: November 18, 2022

Source: Kelheim Fibres GmbH