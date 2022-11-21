Hyosung Presents Continuous Innovation And Sustainable Textile Solutions At ISPO Munich 2022

SEOUL, South Korea — November 21, 2022 — After nearly three years, Hyosung is looking forward to gathering once again at ISPO Munich this November 28-30th where it will introduce its latest textile solutions that bring significant benefits across the entire value chain. Over the course of three days, show attendees can find out which materials and styles major apparel brands will be incorporating into their collections at Hyosung in Hall A1, booth 312. Hyosung will highlight the following.

From Nature to Performance Fiber

As the first company to commercialize bio-based spandex, Hyosung will present its range of textiles and finished garments made with SGS certified creora® bio-based spandex. The yarn is made by replacing petroleum-based resources with bio-derived materials derived from responsibly grown industrial field corn.

On November 28th at 2:30PM in ISPO Hall B2 Future Lab, Claire O’Neill, Hyosung European Marketing Manager, and Patrick Van Waes, PDO Global Marketing Director, CovationBio will present an interesting discussion on the growing importance of bio-derived materials that includes their provenance, positive impact, processing, and product development/application in sportswear.

“While recycled fibers have made great strides in the development of sustainable materials, there is a need to add diversity to the textile fiber market, said Claire O’Neill, Hyosung European Marketing Manager. “By replacing petroleum-based raw materials with renewable corn-based feedstock, Hyosung’s new 3rd-party certified creora® bio-based spandex lowers the carbon footprint and reduces reliance on non-renewable resource – complementing the company’s rich portfolio of recycled sustainable solutions.”

Sustainable Textile Solutions for an Interconnected Future

Hyosung’s Fashion Design Center (FDC) has surveyed progressive brands and retailers, spanning the US, Europe, and Asia. FDC’s mega-trend is that of an Interconnected Future, which can be summarized under four sub-trends: Sport Smart, Exploration of Outdoors, Practical Aesthetics, and Science of Comfort. FDC will present its FW 23/24 findings along with concept garments made with textiles featuring Hyosung multi-function yarns below.

Ocean Protection Initiative – Saving the Oceans while Providing Textile Solution – Hyosung’s Mipan regen ocean nylon is GRS certified, 100% recycled nylon made from discarded fishing nets and other reclaimed nylon waste. The company conducts an extensive collection, chemical recycling, and creation process to produce this exceptional quality yarn which will meet every brand’s expectation. A special collection of PLEATSMAMA apparel and accessories made with Mipan regen ocean will be on display.

Beyond Strength – Mipan robic and Mipan regen robic – Durability is a number 1 priority when it comes to rugged backpacks and outdoor gear. Hyosung’s Mipan robic high-tenacity nylon and its 3rd-party certified 100% recycled Mipan regen robic nylon are what leading outdoor brands are choosing to make their top-of-the-line gear with. Samples of these premium packs will be on display.

Mechanical Stretch – xanadu and regen xanadu – Performance apparel with a more business-casual style is emerging, and textiles made with Hyosung’s xanadu mechanical stretch fiber are helping brands achieve this aesthetic.

Hyosung xanadu is a multi-functional fiber made from a blend of PET and corn-based materials. The company also offers an eco-friendlier version – regen xanadu – made with a blend of recycled post-consumer PET and corn-based materials. Xanadu’s spring-like structure is the secret to providing comfortable stretch and recovery. Its additional fiber benefits include rapid moisture transport and quick drying. Xanadu is also wrinkle resistant and retains its color, making it the perfect fiber for long-lasting, easy-to-care-for apparel.

ISPO Textrends Top 10

Two of Hyosung’s specialty fibers made the stringent ISPO Textrends jury’s top ten list – its regen xanadu outer layer twill, and 100% recycled regen askin polyester/creora® regen spandex with an ottoman texture. The two fabrics along with eight additional Textrend fabric submissions made with Hyosung’s numerous multi-function 100% recycled polyester and nylon yarns and creora® bio-based spandex will be on display at ISPO.

