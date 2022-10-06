CELLIANT® Viscose Now Available As Flocked Coating And Fabric

LOS ANGELES — October 6, 2022 — CELLIANT® Viscose, which converts body heat into energy, is a unique combination of nature and performance. It was developed by materials science leader Hologenix®, creators of CELLIANT, a natural blend of IR-generating bioceramics used in textiles, and Kelheim Fibres, the leading manufacturer of viscose specialty fibers. It is the world’s first in-fiber sustainable infrared viscose. Now Hologenix has partnered with Spectro Coating Corp., the largest vertically integrated flock coating and flock fabric manufacturer in the world, to create the first flocked infrared material with CELLIANT Viscose.

Flocking is an application method in which tiny fibers are piled on to the surface of a textile, creating textures for both decorative and functional purposes. CELLIANT Viscose in a flocked material has many potential applications in the medical field for tapes, bandages, braces and orthopedic products, home textiles and decor, dog beds, clothing, and more. CELLIANT features natural, ethically sourced minerals, which convert body heat into infrared energy for increased local circulation and cellular oxygenation. These CELLIANT minerals are then embedded into viscose plant-based fibers. The Viscose fibers are then flocked onto a base material. CELLIANT Viscose provides all the benefits of being a viscose fiber — lightweight, soft, highly breathable, excellent moisture management — as well as the fiber enhancements from CELLIANT infrared technology.

CELLIANT Viscose is the first IR flocked material that Spectro is producing. CELLIANT Viscose also represents a further expansion into sustainable products for Spectro. In addition, Spectro products are proudly made in the USA, as is CELLIANT’s mineral blend.

“CELLIANT Viscose in a flock coating or fabric is very exciting for us,” said Raj Shah, Vice President of Spectro Coating Corp., which is based in Leominster, Mass. “Not only is it the first time our company has worked with a performance fiber or textile, putting us in a new innovative category, but the sustainability aspects of CELLIANT Viscose also very much align with our mission.”

“We are proud to partner with Spectro Coating Corp. on this initiative,” concluded Stephen Kelly, VP of Global Business and Supplier Development for Hologenix. “CELLIANT Viscose in a flocked material opens up new pathways for us in the medical field as well as other applications in all aspects of the industry; in particular in products where CELLIANT is not easily embedded. It can also be applied on some of our products that already contain CELLIANT, upping the wellness quotient even further.”

Posted: October 6, 2022

Source: Hologenix, LLC