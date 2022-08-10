Downlite Presents Designing With Down — An Outdoor Retailer Webinar Education Series Sponsored By Downlite

MASON, OH — August 10, 2022 — In preparation for the fall markets, Downlite Outdoor, a division of Downlite, a market leader in down and feather processing and a supplier of responsibly sourced performance fills, in Outdoor, Home and Hospitality; along with guest speakers from IDFL – Laboratories and Institute, will sponsor an Outdoor Retailer education webinar on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 – 1:00 pm EST Register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T1_wQsCETkCfldO-cE9JDQ

Down is a luxurious, natural byproduct that is widely used to provide insulation and comfort in the home, outdoor, and hospitality segments. This natural fiber maintains an optimal temperature to weight ratio and provides flexibility for product designers in terms of aesthetics, warmth, and sustainability. Unlike other fibers, down’s longevity and mono-composition make it the insulation of choice. Understanding what specification to use, when to buy, treatment options, and certifications, can be challenging, especially today.

The webinar is presented by Down industry experts who continue to evolve the industry standards in sourcing, designing, testing, recycling, upcycling, and circularity. Join Downlite Outdoor, with IDFL- Laboratory and Institute, and as they walk you through the benefits and economic gains and inspiration for designing with Down.

What you’ll learn:

How to prepare labeling/certifications in advance for global down garment/sleeping bag sales

Quick facts about Down

Buying Down, working with a supplier and your factory

Can you achieve the same warmth with a lower fill power Down?

Can you achieve the same loft with a lower fill power Down?

Are there ways to save money on Down, when designing a garment?

Down tests: Which is going to be warmer? Why?

Down innovations: New ideas and designs in the marketplace

Sustainability is….building products that last!

With more than a 100 years of down processing experience, Ohio-based Downlite is a trusted partner to many of the most recognizable apparel and sleeping bag brands in the outdoor industry. Downlite has pioneered breakthrough innovations in performance down technologies and has emerged as a leader in traceability and transparency through its global supply chain.

IDFL – IDFL Laboratory and Institute, is the largest down and feather testing laboratory in the world with over 8,000 clients in 80 countries. IDFL provides testing services for fill textiles like: down and feather material and products, textiles, synthetic fills, and natural fills.

Posted: August 10, 2022

Source: Downlite