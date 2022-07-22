Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Releases First Behind The Scenes Look Into The Production Of Recombinant Spider Silk

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — July 20, 2022 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (“Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces the release of a behind the scenes look into its silkworm breeding facility in Vietnam. This video is the first in a series designed to bring the viewer inside the Company’s recombinant spider silk production operations.

This video tour edition highlights the breeding and egg production center that the Company established in Vietnam, to support in-house and third-party contract manufacturing of its eco-responsible and cost-effective spider silk.

Operated by its wholly owned Vietnamese subsidiary, the Company believes that this facility is now equipped to meet the production demand for its proprietary specialized spider silk silkworm eggs through 2025 and has the capacity to expand far beyond that.

“Our team has built out what we believe to be one of the most advanced silkworm breeding facilities in the world. We are excited to share these first behind-the-scenes looks into our operations and to bring the viewers along on this incredible journey bringing our eco-responsible cost-effective spider silk to the global consumer markets,” said Company COO Jon Rice.

Interested viewers can find the video at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or through the Company’s YouTube Channel https://youtu.be/qeM2hzXbtRM, where they can subscribe to be notified of future video releases in this series.

In upcoming video releases, the Company expects to bring viewers along for tours inside the R&D and quality control labs as well as the feeding, rearing, and breeding operations.

