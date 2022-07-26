Hyosung Creora® Bio-Based Spandex Receives First Global SGS Certification

SEOUL, South Korea — July 26, 2022 — Hyosung, the world’s largest spandex manufacturer, and the first global developer to commercialize bio-based spandex, has received eco-product certification from Standard Global Services (SGS) guaranteeing that creora® bio-based spandex is made with plant-based materials and is produced in a harmless and eco-friendly environment. SGS, a leading inspection and verification company, is recognized world-wide for providing an international standard for quality and reliability.

Hyosung’s creora® bio-based spandex is made by replacing 30 percent of petroleum-based resources with bio-based raw materials derived from industrial field corn, which is also called dent corn. According to a recent third-party life cycle assessment (LCA), the manufacture of creora® bio-based spandex reduces its carbon footprint by 23 percent as compared to the production of regular spandex.

Additionally, the sustainably grown feed-stock used to make the fiber is responsibly grown by farmers who target and measure their efforts to protect the land, air and water.

“Brands are looking to develop deeper connections and trust with consumers concerned with how products they love impact the environment,” said Mike Simko, Hyosung Global Marketing Director Textiles. “As a sustainable textile solution provider, it was very important for us to certify and document creora® bio-based spandex so that our brand partners are able to pass along this verification and sustain consumer loyalty.”

While ideally used with other bio-derived natural fibers and bio-derived synthetics, creora® bio-based spandex is suitable for all textile applications used for sportswear, ready to wear, and loungewear. It provides the same ultra-stretch quality and recovery as Hyosung’s creora® Powerfit spandex.

According to Simko, Hyosung is planning on introducing creora® bio-based spandex made with 100 percent bio-derived content in the future.

Posted: July 26, 2022

Source: Hyosung