Wool Innovator TMC Named To Fast Company List Of World’s Most Innovative Companies For Herculan

LEVIN, New Zealand — June 14, 2022 — TMC Ltd., owner of Nuyarn spinning technology and a proven innovator in the performance fiber and apparel space, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022, recognized for the company’s development of Herculan. Made possible by the company’s Nuyarn spinning technology, Herculan uses carpet and upholstery grade wool — an abundant resource.

The prestigious recognition comes after months of research by Fast Company’s editors and writers, as they sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. Special attention was given to sustainable manufacturing processes like Herculan, which take advantage of materials that are overabundant, underutilized, and are often cast aside. The invention of the Herculan yarn is unique due to the fact that it will simplify supply chains and encourage end users to waste less by making natural fiber garments that last longer and have superior performance benefits.

“We are honored to be recognized by Fast Co. as one of the most innovative manufacturing companies in the world. It took five years to develop Herculan and we believe it will have a positive effect on the wool industry as well as help deliver a new era of wool products that perform better and last longer for an overall better experience with the end consumer.” said TMC Ltd. CEO Andy Wynne.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Landing at #6 on the list, TMC’s emerging textile technology Herculan has unique durability and performance benefits that for the first time opens the door for wool to be used in high abrasion and high impact zones in apparel such as socks, footwear, gloves, pants, outerwear, and thousands of other potential applications, without succumbing to wear. In addition to its extreme durability, Herculan has significantly better performance and comfort benefits to both natural wool textiles (that is twisted) and synthetic fibers alike. Exceeding in efficient moisture management and quicker dry times, higher volume, aeration, elasticity, and thermal retention, non-reflectivity, noise reduction, and odor-resistance. This is due to Herculan’s unique yarn construction — like Nuyarn — which is built by drafting carpet grade strong wool cleanly around a performance filament without twisting or fraying.

Posted June 14, 2022

Source: TMC