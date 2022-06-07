Unifi Inc. Demonstrates Traceability, Transparency At The Next Level

GREENSBORO, N.C. — June 7, 2022 — Unifi Inc., maker of REPREVE®, is featuring U TRUST® Product Certification, an enhanced supply chain certification, and REPREVE SmartDye™ technology at the Summer Outdoor Retailer Show taking place June 9-11, 2022, in Denver. The company will also host visitors at its popular Repreve mobile tour, which will serve as the company’s booth located at 50041-UL.

U TRUST Product Certification is one more way that Unifi builds trust and transparency around sustainability. From any point in the supply chain, and throughout the life of a product or fiber, Unifi can test and verify that Repreve is present at expected content levels.

“Trust and transparency are at the core of everything we do, and we strongly believe that sustainability claims should be independently verifiable,” said Eddie Ingle, CEO of Unifi. “Our U Trust Product Certification gives customers additional assurance that the products they purchase are working for the good of tomorrow.”

Unifi is also featuring its new Repreve SmartDye™ recycled polyester, which is designed to be dyed at lower temperatures. Repreve SmartDye delivers energy savings of up to 30 percent and has a lower carbon footprint than standard polyester dyeing, all without compromising a fabric’s integrity. This product meets performance requirements for an easy drop-in replacement of conventional polyester. Repreve SmartDye is available in both polyester staple fiber and filament fiber.

“Repreve is the global leader in recycled fiber innovation, and we continue to develop new products such as Repreve SmartDye to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals,” said Bev Sylvester, vice president of Marketing and Communications at Unifi.

