Trevira Gmbh & Trevira CS Review Of 2021 And Horizon Scanning For 2022

HATTERSHEIM, Germany — June 20, 2022 — Despite its challenges, 2021 proved to be a very successful year for Trevira, with total turnover coming in higher than expected at around €232 million.

As early as the first quarter of 2021, Trevira saw a significant upswing in all areas, a development stimulated by the roll-out of the vaccination programme and the consequent hope for a speedy end to the pandemic.

The market continued to give increasingly positive signals, especially in the area of home textiles. This followed a challenging year for Trevira CS ® in 2020, when the hotel and events sector was under especial pressure as a result of lockdown measures. By contrast, 2021 saw a revitalised market, with significant improvements in important regions such as Italy, Germany and Scandinavia. However, Trevira also faced major challenges as a result of massively increased costs, especially for energy, but also for raw materials, chemicals and packaging.

The first five months of 2022 have continued to go well, and we are seeing major development activities from our customers in relation to our new Trevira CS brands. The overall trend towards sustainability continues, and is reflected in the high demand for our Trevira CS eco product. Our UV-resistant, spun-dyed filament yarns – which were developed specifically for the outdoor market and are not only flame-retardant but also demonstrate excellent resistance to light and tearing – are also experiencing high demand, with the cruise shipping industry gradually gaining in momentum after two long Covid years.

Looking ahead to developments in our Trevira CS business in 2022, we anticipate that the upswing from the catch-up effect after the Covid lockdowns will have a greater impact than the potential downsides caused by rising energy and materials prices and the resulting economic inflation.

The integration of Trevira GmbH in parent concern Indorama Ventures PCL has progressed at speed. The Trevira business unit “Fibres”, based in Bobingen, has been allocated to “Vertical Hygiene”, with the business unit “Filaments” now assigned to “Vertical LifeStyle”, thus benefitting from synergies arising out of our close work with various sister companies. “Hygiene” and “LifeStyle” are represented at an Indorama joint booth together with the third vertical, “Mobility”, at the Techtextil in Hall 9.1, booth D05.

Thanks to this advanced integration of Trevira GmbH within Indorama Ventures PCL, the Trevira CS brand will in future be marketed as an Indorama brand. This shift will also be stressed at the Trevira CS booth at the Heimtextil Summer Edition fair this year.

Trevira GmbH’s LinkedIn channel was rebranded as a Trevira CS channel, offering the opportunity to present more news in relation to Trevira CS brands and their built-in safety concept.

Posted: June 24, 2022

Source: Trevira Gmbh