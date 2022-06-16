Regel™ Recycled Acrylic Fiber — Now Available For More Applications

BANGKOK, Thailand — June 16, 2022 — Regel™ fibre – brand-new recycled acrylic fibre from Thai Acrylic Fibre Co., Ltd. (TAF) – has received overwhelming response since its launch and is now expanding its product range in finer deniers – 1.5 and 2.5, in addition to 3.0 deniers which are available now for developing fabrics and applications.

Thai Acrylic Fibre Co., Ltd. (TAF) – one of the largest manufacturers of acrylic fibres and ranked among the top five acrylic fibre producers globally – launched Regel™ fibre a few weeks back. Regel™ is recycled acrylic fibre, made from recycling acrylic waste that was developed as a result of growing demand of sustainable fashion products from global consumers, brands and retailers. “Regel™ is a unique innovation as it is one of the first successful commercialization of acrylic fibre produced by recycling the waste. It is manufactured with an authentic and intimate chemical recycling process which is functionally equivalent to acrylic fibre like warmth, comfort, and vibrant shades. Regel™ is also a GRS certified acrylic fibre.

“We have been receiving positive responses with Regel™ fibre and based on those feedbacks we have expanded our product offerings further in finer deniers enabling our customers to develop lightweight fabrics and applications to achieve comfort and functional support, such as innerwear, socks, baselayers, and sweaters”, says Tuhin Kulshreshtha, Head of Marketing, TAF.

Posted: June 16, 2022

Source: Thai Acrylic Fibre Co., Ltd. (TAF)