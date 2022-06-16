PyroTex® Classic Eases Aramid Shortage

HAMBURG, Germany — June 16, 2022 — Producers of for example asphalt and cement are forced to seek out alternative high-heat fabrics for particulate dust filtration amidst the global Aramid shortage.

“The merger of Dow and Dupont […] has significantly contributed to the shortage of fibers we’re seeing today. Supply chain is a huge problem with Meta-aramid […]; there doesn’t seem to be any changes in that issue until the end of 2022,” said Chris Plotz, director of education and technical affairs at the International Nonwovens and Disposables Associations (INDA).

The ongoing shortage is creating problems not only for the asphalt and cement industry, which relies heavily on Meta-Aramid filter bags to meet their environmental compliance mandates but equally for producers of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and aircraft supplies.

However, there is an available solution to take the strain out of the market and ease the current bottleneck: PyroTex® classic, the flame and heat resistant fiber produced by PyroTex Industries in Europe.

“PyroTex® classic is an already established and certified fiber in the hot gas filtration, PPE and aircraft industry. As it has a higher LOI, continuous operating temperature and insulation compared to Aramid it can serve as an immediate substitute in those products which are not already using PyroTex classic,” says Robert Jarausch, Managing Director of PyroTex Industries in Germany and he adds: “We can deliver in a timely manner as we have increased our capacity.”

Posted: June 16, 2022

Source: PyroTex Industries GmbH